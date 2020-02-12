Tiger Woods wastes strong start at star-studded Riviera tournament
Friday, 14 February 2020 () Tiger Woods began with an unknowing tribute to Kobe Bryant by making an eagle putt that optical cameras measured at 24 feet, eight inches. He ended his opening round with a reminder that getting around Riviera unscathed is no small task.
Tiger Woods got off to a hot start but cooled off coming home in the opening round of the Genesis Open in Los Angeles on Thursday, carding a two-under-par 69 to... Reuters Also reported by •Denver Post
