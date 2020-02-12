Global  

Tiger Woods wastes strong start at star-studded Riviera tournament

CBC.ca Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Tiger Woods began with an unknowing tribute to Kobe Bryant by making an eagle putt that optical cameras measured at 24 feet, eight inches. He ended his opening round with a reminder that getting around Riviera unscathed is no small task.
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Genesis Invitational Preview

Genesis Invitational Preview 00:43

 The Genesis Invitational, hosted by Tiger Woods, welcomes a loaded PGA Tour field to Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. Katie Johnston reports.

Tiger opens Riviera with 69, pays tribute to Kobe

Tiger Woods, seeking his first win at Riviera Country Club, eagled his opening hole and made two more birdies to shoot 31 over the first nine holes. But then he...
ESPN

Kuchar leads, Woods five back at Riviera

Tiger Woods got off to a hot start but cooled off coming home in the opening round of the Genesis Open in Los Angeles on Thursday, carding a two-under-par 69 to...
Reuters Also reported by •Denver Post

