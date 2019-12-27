World Radio Day: students rule the air waves

All India Radio Tiruchi Station commemorated World Radio Day by organising special programmes including segments fully run by students of city schools

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Unexplainable Radio Signals Detected From Outer Space Unexplainable Radio Signals Detected From Outer Space The signals were discovered by a radio telescope designed for the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment. Scientists say the signals come.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:06Published 11 hours ago This Day in History: Radio City Music Hall Opens This Day in History: Radio City Music Hall Opens. December 27, 1932. The world-famous, Art Deco theater is the brainchild of John D. Rockerfeller Jr. and was designed by Donald Deskey. Completed.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:56Published on December 27, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Behind the high walls of Visakhapatnam’s All India Radio On World Radio Day on February 13, a look at the yeoman service of the the 56-year-old AIR

Hindu 1 week ago



World Radio Day: ‘Nigeria radio can do more’ An average Nigerian listens to the radio. It is affordable and most radios do not need electricity supply to function. The post World Radio Day: ‘Nigeria...

Premium Times Nigeria 12 hours ago





Tweets about this