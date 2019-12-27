Global  

World Radio Day: students rule the air waves

Hindu Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
All India Radio Tiruchi Station commemorated World Radio Day by organising special programmes including segments fully run by students of city schools
Day for young farmers, FFA students

 It was day two of the World Ag Expo in Tulare.

