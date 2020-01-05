Global  

Seguin scores as Stars beat Maple Leafs 3-2

FOX Sports Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Seguin scores as Stars beat Maple Leafs 3-2Tyler Seguin snapped a 17-game goal drought, Ben Bishop made 27 saves and the Dallas Stars beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2
