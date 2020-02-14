Global  

Garrett again alleges Rudolph used racial slur

ESPN Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, in an interview with Outside The Lines, again has alleged that Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph directed a racial slur at him just prior to the November brawl that led to 33 players being disciplined.
