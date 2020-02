Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — A.J. Bramah came off the bench and scored a career-high 25 points on 11-of-18 shooting with seven rebounds and Robert Morris beat Mount Saint Mary’s 77-60 on Thursday night. The 6-foot-7 forward also distributed four turnovers and never turned it over. Robert Morris (15-11, 11-2 Northeast Conference) led 33-30 at halftime, […] 👓 View full article