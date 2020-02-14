Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Louisana-Monroe breaks 10-game skid, holds off Troy 74-71

Louisana-Monroe breaks 10-game skid, holds off Troy 74-71

FOX Sports Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Michael Ertel scored 23 points as Louisiana-Monroe snapped its 10-game losing streak, holding on to beat Troy 74-71
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Louisana-Monroe breaks 10-game skid, holds off Troy 74-71

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Michael Ertel scored 23 points as Louisiana-Monroe snapped its 10-game losing streak, holding on to beat Troy 74-71 on Thursday night. Erie...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CoachCarson

Coach Billy Carson Louisana-Monroe breaks 10-game skid, holds off Troy 74-71 https://t.co/ihTmNa26nr https://t.co/pLy48Ujh3U 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.