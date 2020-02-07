Global  

CL: Will Pep Guardiola be sacked if Real Madrid beat Manchester City?

Mid-Day Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
*London:* Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he could be sacked if he fails to beat Real Madrid in the Last 16 of the Champions League (first-leg on February 26). Guardiola has won five major trophies in three seasons at the Etihad, but a failure to progress beyond the quarter-finals of the Champions League has been the...
Premier League match preview: Manchester City v West Ham [Video]Premier League match preview: Manchester City v West Ham

Manchester City prepare to take on West Ham at the Etihad Stadium, as Pep Guardiola's side look to close the wide gap between themselves and leaders Liverpool.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

Pep Guardiola rejects claims that Lionel Messi may join Manchester City [Video]Pep Guardiola rejects claims that Lionel Messi may join Manchester City

Pep Guardiola does not believe Lionel Messi will ever leave Barcelona amid rumours of a switch to Manchester City. The Argentina playmaker has been linked with a move away from the Nou Camp this week..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published


Pep Guardiola admits he may be sacked if Real Madrid beat Man City in Champions League

Pep Guardiola admits he may be sacked if Real Madrid beat Man City in Champions LeaguePep Guardiola has won just about every trophy there is to win at Manchester City but the Champions League still alludes him at the Etihad
Daily Star

Sport24.co.za | Guardiola fears sack if Real Madrid tie goes wrong

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he could be sacked if he fails to beat Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.
News24

