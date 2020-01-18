Smith’s hat trick leads Predators over Islanders 5-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Craig Smith scored three times, Juuse Saros made 31 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the New York Islanders 5-0 on Thursday...

Smith’s Hat Trick Leads Predators Over Islanders New York had won two in a row. Thomas Greiss allowed three goals on eight shots before he was replaced by Semyon Varlamov, who made 16 saves.

