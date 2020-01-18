Global  

Smith's hat trick leads Predators over Islanders 5-0

FOX Sports Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Smith's hat trick leads Predators over Islanders 5-0Craig Smith recorded his first career hat trick and Juuse Saros made 31 saves, leading the Nashville Predators to a 5-0 victory over the New York Islanders
Craig Smith lights up Islanders with first career hat trick [Video]Craig Smith lights up Islanders with first career hat trick

Craig Smith scores twice in the 1st and adds one more in the 2nd, leading the Predators to a 5-0 shutout win with his first career hat trick

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:50Published

Ovi makes history, climbs up ladder with hat trick against Islanders [Video]Ovi makes history, climbs up ladder with hat trick against Islanders

Alex Ovechkin scores goals Nos. 690 and 691 to pass Mario Lemieux for 10th on the NHL's all-time goals list, and completes the hat trick with No. 692 to tie Steve Yzerman at 9th

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:41Published


Smith’s hat trick leads Predators over Islanders 5-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Craig Smith scored three times, Juuse Saros made 31 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the New York Islanders 5-0 on Thursday...
Seattle Times

Smith’s Hat Trick Leads Predators Over Islanders

New York had won two in a row. Thomas Greiss allowed three goals on eight shots before he was replaced by Semyon Varlamov, who made 16 saves.
CBS 2


