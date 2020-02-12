PGA Tour The Genesis Invitational Scores

Feb 14 (OPTA) - Scores from the PGA Tour The Genesis Invitational on Thursday -7 Matt Kuchar (USA) 64 -4 Wyndham Clark (USA) 67 Russell Henley (USA) 67 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Korea Republic) 67 Adam Schenk (USA) 67 Harold Varner III (USA) 67 -3 Rafa Cabrera Bello (Spain) 68 Patrick Cantlay (USA) 68 Joel Dahmen (USA) 68 Jason Day (Australia) 68



