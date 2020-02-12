Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > PGA Tour The Genesis Invitational Scores

PGA Tour The Genesis Invitational Scores

Reuters India Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Feb 14 (OPTA) - Scores from the PGA Tour The Genesis Invitational on Thursday -7 Matt Kuchar (USA) 64 -4 Wyndham Clark (USA) 67 Russell Henley (USA) 67 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Korea Republic) 67 Adam Schenk (USA) 67 Harold Varner III (USA) 67 -3 Rafa Cabrera Bello (Spain) 68 Patrick Cantlay (USA) 68 Joel Dahmen (USA) 68 Jason Day (Australia) 68
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Golf Stars In Pacific Palisades For Genesis Invitational

Golf Stars In Pacific Palisades For Genesis Invitational 02:49

 The PGA tour kicks off officially Thursday. Amber Lee reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Genesis Invitational Preview [Video]Genesis Invitational Preview

The Genesis Invitational, hosted by Tiger Woods, welcomes a loaded PGA Tour field to Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

CBS Sports’ Trevor Immelman Talks Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods’ Chances At Riviera

The Genesis Invitational, hosted by Tiger Woods, welcomes a loaded PGA Tour field to Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.
cbs4.com

Genesis Invitational: Rory McIlroy makes promising start at PGA Tour event

World number one Rory McIlroy is four shots off the lead after a carding a three-under-par opening round at the Genesis Invitational in California.
BBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.