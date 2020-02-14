Senators snap 6-game winless skid, beat Coyotes 3-2 Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Marcus Hogberg made 32 saves and the Ottawa Senators snapped a six-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes Marcus Hogberg made 32 saves and the Ottawa Senators snapped a six-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes 👓 View full article

