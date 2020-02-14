Global  

Senators snap 6-game winless skid, beat Coyotes 3-2

FOX Sports Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Senators snap 6-game winless skid, beat Coyotes 3-2Marcus Hogberg made 32 saves and the Ottawa Senators snapped a six-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes
Hogberg helps Senators snap 6-game skid after Coyotes doomed by slow start

Marcus Hogberg made 32 saves as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 Thursday night. Ottawa snapped a six-game winless streak (0-4-2) and a...
