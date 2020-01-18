

Recent related videos from verified sources Craig Smith lights up Islanders with first career hat trick Craig Smith scores twice in the 1st and adds one more in the 2nd, leading the Predators to a 5-0 shutout win with his first career hat trick Credit: NHL Duration: 01:50Published 2 hours ago Ovi makes history, climbs up ladder with hat trick against Islanders Alex Ovechkin scores goals Nos. 690 and 691 to pass Mario Lemieux for 10th on the NHL's all-time goals list, and completes the hat trick with No. 692 to tie Steve Yzerman at 9th Credit: NHL Duration: 01:41Published on January 18, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Smith’s hat trick leads Predators over Islanders 5-0 NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Craig Smith scored three times, Juuse Saros made 31 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the New York Islanders 5-0 on Thursday...

Seattle Times 52 minutes ago



Smith’s Hat Trick Leads Predators Over Islanders New York had won two in a row. Thomas Greiss allowed three goals on eight shots before he was replaced by Semyon Varlamov, who made 16 saves.

CBS 2 43 minutes ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this