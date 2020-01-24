Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Dani Ceballos has revealed why he opted not to leave Arsenal in the January transfer window. The Spanish midfielder is currently on loan at The Emirates from Real Madrid and he started the season well with a few eye-catching performances for the Gunners under Unai Emery. However, Ceballos gradually fell down the pecking order at […]



The post Dani Ceballos sends open message to Arsenal fans appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

