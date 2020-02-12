Global  

Chelsea news: Hakim Ziyech message to Ajax fans, Andre Onana transfer excitement, injury latest

Football.london Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
All the latest Chelsea news and transfer updates, plus reaction to the announcement that Hakim Ziyech will join the Blues in the summer
News video: ‘Chelsea to sign Ziyech in coming days’

‘Chelsea to sign Ziyech in coming days’ 02:45

 Kaveh Solhekol says Chelsea will sign Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech in the coming days in a deal believed to be around £38m.

Chelsea's Ziyech 'an absolute gem' [Video]Chelsea's Ziyech 'an absolute gem'

New Chelsea signing Hakim Ziyech is an 'absolute gem' and can light up the Premier League, according to Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:53Published

Chelsea summer transfer targets [Video]Chelsea summer transfer targets

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol looks at the names Chelsea are considering to move for in the summer transfer market.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:59Published


Tottenham news: Jack Grealish warning, Hakim Ziyech message, Spurs transfer rumours rated

Tottenham news: Jack Grealish warning, Hakim Ziyech message, Spurs transfer rumours ratedTottenham are back in Premier League action this weekend as they travel to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, following the winter break
Football.london

Arsenal fans send message to Edu and Raul Sanllehi as Chelsea agree Hakim Ziyech deal

Arsenal fans send message to Edu and Raul Sanllehi as Chelsea agree Hakim Ziyech dealAjax playmaker Hakim Ziyech is reportedly closing in on a move to Chelsea, despite having been strongly linked with Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham...
Football.london Also reported by •Seattle TimesWorldNewsTeam Talk

damlexsynoh_bab

Ewure_International🕙 RT @SkySportsNews: After Chelsea agreed a deal to sign Ajax forward Hakim Ziyech in June, Sky Sports News' @SkyKaveh profiles the other pot… 3 minutes ago

UKNewsBot1

UK Sports News Bot Hakim Ziyech: The street footballer set to become Chelsea's next big-money signing - BBC News https://t.co/hy5xoMzRC4 7 minutes ago

as22official

FUCKING MESSIAH 👁V🌞 RT @DExpress_Sport: Ajax send message to Chelsea after Hakim Ziyech transfer #CFC https://t.co/Cozlo53Eo9 https://t.co/0mAV5l8Tqy 9 minutes ago

originaljos_boi

Ghost 2 the Future RT @sommy_mufc: News of Hakim Ziyech joining Chelsea broke yesterday and today, it’s Official. If it was my darling Man United, you will be… 10 minutes ago

dlivefeeds

TheLiveFeeds. com Hakim Ziyech: The street footballer set to become Chelsea’s next big-money signing – BBC… https://t.co/EEUwzsW5mB 16 minutes ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Chelsea news: Hakim Ziyech message to Ajax fans, Andre Onana transfer excitement, injury latest https://t.co/IfJMyWaCrq 36 minutes ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Premier League: Why Hakim Ziyech is a dream signing for Chelsea https://t.co/engFYtEcZa 1 hour ago

ChelseaNews2019

Chelsea FC News Chelsea news: Hakim Ziyech message to Ajax fans, Andre Onana transfer excitement, injury latest… https://t.co/SPzdyinw5N 1 hour ago

