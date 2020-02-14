Global  

Tatum, Smart lead Celtics past Clippers in double OT

FOX Sports Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Tatum, Smart lead Celtics past Clippers in double OT
Recent related news from verified sources

Tatum scores 39 as Celtics stop Clippers in double OT

Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 39 points to lead Boston past the visiting Los Angeles Clippers 141-133 in double overtime Thursday night (local time).
The Age

Tatum scores 39, Celtics hold off Clippers 141-133 in 2OT

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 39 points and the Boston Celtics pulled away from the Los Angeles Clippers in the second overtime to win 141-133 on Thursday...
Seattle Times

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now Tatum, Smart lead Celtics past Clippers in double OT - National Basketball Association News -… https://t.co/enXxx7Pt4m 29 minutes ago

Lakers_newsnow

Los Angeles Sports News Tatum, Smart lead Celtics past Clippers in double OT - National Basketball Association News -… https://t.co/wBt0nTBlq6 29 minutes ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Tatum, Smart lead Celtics past Clippers in double OT https://t.co/vPtfbyHe8p #nba https://t.co/mpjAns096N 36 minutes ago

JFenton_ent

Jim Fenton Celtics have a 105-104 lead with 4:35 to go, Smart and Tatum with 24 each. @sports_ledger @BrocktonSports 2 hours ago

DjFocus_

Dee Stew 👨🏽‍💻 RT @KeithSmithNBA: Celtics lead 91-87 after three. Tatum - 22 points Smart - 19 points Walker - 13 points Hayward - 10 points Celtics - 19… 3 hours ago

KeithSmithNBA

Keith Smith Celtics lead 91-87 after three. Tatum - 22 points Smart - 19 points Walker - 13 points Hayward - 10 points Celtics… https://t.co/0813i7rwzL 3 hours ago

Smoove_JT

JoshTN ☘️☘️ RT @KeithSmithNBA: Celtics lead 60-58 at the half. Tatum - 15 points Walker - 13 points Smart - 12 points Celtics - 7-20 three-point shoot… 3 hours ago

celticsnetwork

Celtics Network™ RT @hibritty: #Celtics lead the #Clippers 60-58 at the half. Tatum 15/2. Kemba 13/4/1. Smart with 12 and Theis with 6. Kanter and Wanamaker… 4 hours ago

