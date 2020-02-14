New Delhi Times Tatum, Smart lead Celtics past Clippers in double OT https://t.co/dMamIw2Nyg 15 minutes ago

Julian RT @abscbnsports: Double OT at the Garden 😲 Boston and the Clips trade BIG shots, but Tatum and Smart take the win for the ☘️ » https://t.… 55 minutes ago

ABS-CBN Sports Double OT at the Garden 😲 Boston and the Clips trade BIG shots, but Tatum and Smart take the win for the ☘️ »… https://t.co/wLQWZSlFDy 59 minutes ago

Charles Myrick -CEO Tatum, Smart lead Celtics past Clippers in double OT https://t.co/WbviccZTtC https://t.co/xXOYHhzFal 1 hour ago

NBA News Now Tatum, Smart lead Celtics past Clippers in double OT - National Basketball Association News -… https://t.co/enXxx7Pt4m 2 hours ago

Los Angeles Sports News Tatum, Smart lead Celtics past Clippers in double OT - National Basketball Association News -… https://t.co/wBt0nTBlq6 2 hours ago

Ron Bohning Tatum, Smart lead Celtics past Clippers in double OT https://t.co/vPtfbyHe8p #nba https://t.co/mpjAns096N 2 hours ago