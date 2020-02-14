Stefanos Tsitsipas, David Goffin crash out as upsets continue in Rotterdam Open Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas lost 7-5, 6-4 to unseeded Slovenian Aljaz Bedene as upsets continued at the Rotterdam Open on Thursday. 👓 View full article

