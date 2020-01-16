Global  

Manchester United could be offered Isco in a player-plus-cash deal for Paul Pogba by Real Madrid this summer, according to reports in the Spanish media. Spanish outlet El Desmarque, as quoted by the Daily Express, is claiming that Real Madrid remain determined to try and land Pogba this summer. The French midfielder has long been […]

The post Man United could be offered Real Madrid attacker in Paul Pogba deal – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
Alan Shearer makes Man United prediction about Paul Pogba

Alan Shearer has predicted that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United this summer after he impresses for France at the European championship. The France...
The Sport Review

Man United make £150m decision about Paul Pogba – report

Manchester United are set to allow Paul Pogba to leave Old Trafford this summer, according to a report in England. The Sun is reporting that the France...
The Sport Review

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Man United could be offered Real Madrid attacker in Paul Pogba deal - report https://t.co/KRwGUL1cNj https://t.co/aYaGepB8ZK 12 minutes ago

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Manchester United look set to lose Paul Pogba this summer - but the Red Devils could replace him with Real Madrid s… https://t.co/yTE8TdvwL6 3 days ago

