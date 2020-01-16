Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Manchester United could be offered Isco in a player-plus-cash deal for Paul Pogba by Real Madrid this summer, according to reports in the Spanish media. Spanish outlet El Desmarque, as quoted by the Daily Express, is claiming that Real Madrid remain determined to try and land Pogba this summer. The French midfielder has long been […]



The post Man United could be offered Real Madrid attacker in Paul Pogba deal – report appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

