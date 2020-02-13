Global  

Talbot makes 44 saves, Calgary Flames rout Anaheim Ducks 6-0

FOX Sports Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Talbot makes 44 saves, Calgary Flames rout Anaheim Ducks 6-0Cam Talbot made 44 saves for his 21st career shutout in the Calgary Flames' 6-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks
News video: NHL Highlights | Flames @ Ducks 2/13/20

NHL Highlights | Flames @ Ducks 2/13/20 02:33

 Extended highlights of the Calgary Flames at the Anaheim Ducks

Mangiapane scores 3 times as Flames beat Ducks 6-4

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Andrew Mangiapane had three goals and an assist, and the Calgary Flames rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday....
Seattle Times

Calgary visits Anaheim after Lindholm's 2-goal game

Calgary visits the Anaheim Ducks after Elias Lindholm scored two goals in the Flames' 5-3 loss to the Kings
FOX Sports


