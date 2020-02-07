Global  

McDonald wins January goal of the month

Express and Star Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Walsall winger Wes McDonald has been awarded the League Two goal of the month for January.
McDonald up for goal of the month

Walsall winger Wes McDonald has been nominated for goal of the month for January.
Express and Star

Alireza Jahanbakhsh wins Premier League goal of the month

Alireza Jahanbakhsh has won the Premier League goal of the month award for January.
The Argus


zece7

Craig Z RT @WFCOfficial: 🤩 It was never in doubt was it? 🏆 Congratulations to @WesMcDonald10 who has won League Two's Goal of the Month award for… 33 seconds ago

ukbronco

Paul Mitchell RT @LiamKeen_1: Walsall winger @WesMcDonald10 has picked up the January goal of the month. What a strike it was against Crawley! https://… 1 minute ago

LiamKeen_1

Liam Keen Walsall winger @WesMcDonald10 has picked up the January goal of the month. What a strike it was against Crawley! https://t.co/4zZbmfTh2z 47 minutes ago

WFCOfficial

Walsall FC Official 🤩 It was never in doubt was it? 🏆 Congratulations to @WesMcDonald10 who has won League Two's Goal of the Month aw… https://t.co/Wf5QYMVbuz 47 minutes ago

