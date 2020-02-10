Alisson & Adrian: Mark Schwarzer watches Liverpool goalkeepers in training Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Football Focus' Mark Schwarzer visits Liverpool to watch goalkeepers Alisson Becker and Adrian train before the Reds' Premier League trip to Norwich City. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Liverpool ace Alisson posts heartwarming training pic during ‘week off’ Alisson chose to spend his winter break back in Brazil training alongside his brother while his Liverpool team-mates jetted off to catch some sun

Daily Star 5 days ago





Tweets about this