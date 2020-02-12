Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Manpreet is first Indian to win FIH Player of the Year award

Manpreet is first Indian to win FIH Player of the Year award

Mid-Day Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
*Lausanne:* National men's team captain Manpreet Singh on Thursday became the first Indian to win the International Hockey Federation's (FIH) Player of the Year award, capping a memorable 2019 season in which he led the side to Olympic qualification. The 27-year-old midfielder, thus, became the first from the country to win the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WJMN - Published < > Embed
News video: Preseason Player of the Year Watch

Preseason Player of the Year Watch

 For the 2016 season, Local 3 is unveiling its Player of the Year Watch list. Every week throughout the season, the list will be revealed Tuesday's on Local 3 News at 6 and 11 PM ET as the top high school football players in the Upper Peninsula battle it out for Local 3's Player of the Year award!

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amanda Pike Named NYS Class C Player of The Year [Video]Amanda Pike Named NYS Class C Player of The Year

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (18 SPORTS) After earning the school's first ever NYS Championship in girls basketball, Amanda Pike gets Class C Player of The Year.

Credit: WETM NBC 18 ElmiraPublished

Cougars Coach Carlee Cottrell Was A Player Just A Year Ago [Video]Cougars Coach Carlee Cottrell Was A Player Just A Year Ago

The Cougars head coach, Carlee Cottrell was actually a player for Indiana Weslyean Just A Year Ago.

Credit: KCAUPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Hockey captain Manpreet is first Indian to win FIH Male Player of the Year award


Indian Express

Manpreet Singh becomes first Indian to win FIH Male Player of the Year award


Indian Express


Tweets about this

MishraJasodhara

Jasodhara Mishra RT @MPNaveenJindal: Congratulations @manpreetpawar07 on becoming the first Indian🇮🇳 to win FIH Men’s Player of the Year award https://t.co… 16 minutes ago

connect2sumesh

Sumesh Nair RT @TheHockeyIndia: Manpreet Singh becomes the first Indian to win the FIH Player of the Year 2019, Vivek Sagar and Lalremsiami emerge as t… 21 minutes ago

nalandatweets

Roshan RT @Saket_Badola: Great news. Congratulations !! And just to remind us all, Hockey is STILL our National Sport. 🏑 https://t.co/D9KWCKWZwS 43 minutes ago

BangdeYamini

yamini Bangde Indian Hockey Captain wins FIH Men's Player of the Year 2019 award Manpreet Singh has become the first Indian to w… https://t.co/UP8YcAhmOM 52 minutes ago

sportsmatik

Sportsmatik #IndianHockey Captain #ManpreetSingh became the first Indian to bag "Player of the Year", while Women's striker… https://t.co/RTbexHzBvI 2 hours ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times Manpreet Singh creates history, becomes first Indian to win FIH Men’s Player of the Year https://t.co/TszCiDhJXQ 2 hours ago

GViral4

G Viral #Breaking Indian Men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh has created history by becoming the first Indian to win t… https://t.co/purvqW7HqS 3 hours ago

TOIWestUP

TOIWestUP RT @timesofindia: #Hockey #HockeyStarsAwards Surprised and thrilled at the same time: @manpreetpawar07 🏑 #ManpreetSingh becomes first In… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.