Manpreet is first Indian to win FIH Player of the Year award

Friday, 14 February 2020 () *Lausanne:* National men's team captain Manpreet Singh on Thursday became the first Indian to win the International Hockey Federation's (FIH) Player of the Year award, capping a memorable 2019 season in which he led the side to Olympic qualification. The 27-year-old midfielder, thus, became the first from the country to win the...
