Manpreet is first Indian to win FIH Player of the Year award

Jasodhara Mishra RT @MPNaveenJindal: Congratulations @manpreetpawar07 on becoming the first Indian🇮🇳 to win FIH Men’s Player of the Year award https://t.co… 16 minutes ago Sumesh Nair RT @TheHockeyIndia: Manpreet Singh becomes the first Indian to win the FIH Player of the Year 2019, Vivek Sagar and Lalremsiami emerge as t… 21 minutes ago Roshan RT @Saket_Badola: Great news. Congratulations !! And just to remind us all, Hockey is STILL our National Sport. 🏑 https://t.co/D9KWCKWZwS 43 minutes ago yamini Bangde Indian Hockey Captain wins FIH Men's Player of the Year 2019 award Manpreet Singh has become the first Indian to w… https://t.co/UP8YcAhmOM 52 minutes ago Sportsmatik #IndianHockey Captain #ManpreetSingh became the first Indian to bag "Player of the Year", while Women's striker… https://t.co/RTbexHzBvI 2 hours ago Hindustan Times Manpreet Singh creates history, becomes first Indian to win FIH Men’s Player of the Year https://t.co/TszCiDhJXQ 2 hours ago G Viral #Breaking Indian Men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh has created history by becoming the first Indian to win t… https://t.co/purvqW7HqS 3 hours ago TOIWestUP RT @timesofindia: #Hockey #HockeyStarsAwards Surprised and thrilled at the same time: @manpreetpawar07 🏑 #ManpreetSingh becomes first In… 3 hours ago