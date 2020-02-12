Global  

Delhi police get 12-day custody of bookie Sanjeev Chawla

Mid-Day Friday, 14 February 2020
*New Delhi:* A Delhi court on Thursday sent Sanjeev Chawla, a cricket bookie extradited to India from the United Kingdom, to police custody for 12 days on Thursday. Earlier, Chawla was presented in the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sudhir Kumar Sirohi.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, seeking his...
Credit: HT Digital Content
News video: Sanjeev Chawla, named in S.Africa-India match fixing case, extradited from UK

Sanjeev Chawla, named in S.Africa-India match fixing case, extradited from UK 01:21

 Alleged bookie Sanjeev Chawla was extradited from the United Kingdom on Thursday.

Wanted bookie Sanjeev Chawla extradited to India

Sanjeev Chawla, an alleged bookie and key accused in one of cricket's biggest match-fixing scandals that involved former South African captain Hansie Cronje, was...
Mid-Day

Bookie Sanjeev Chawla, wanted by Delhi Police in 2000 match-fixing scandal, extradited from UK to India

He is expected to undergo the requisite medical examinations in Delhi before being taken to Tihar Jail and held in custody in accordance with the Indian...
DNA Also reported by •Zee News•IndiaTimes•Reuters India•Khaleej Times

