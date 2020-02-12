Delhi police get 12-day custody of bookie Sanjeev Chawla
Friday, 14 February 2020 () *New Delhi:* A Delhi court on Thursday sent Sanjeev Chawla, a cricket bookie extradited to India from the United Kingdom, to police custody for 12 days on Thursday. Earlier, Chawla was presented in the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sudhir Kumar Sirohi.
The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, seeking his...
He is expected to undergo the requisite medical examinations in Delhi before being taken to Tihar Jail and held in custody in accordance with the Indian... DNA Also reported by •Zee News •IndiaTimes •Reuters India •Khaleej Times