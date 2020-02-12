Delhi police get 12-day custody of bookie Sanjeev Chawla

Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

*New Delhi:* A Delhi court on Thursday sent Sanjeev Chawla, a cricket bookie extradited to India from the United Kingdom, to police custody for 12 days on Thursday. Earlier, Chawla was presented in the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sudhir Kumar Sirohi.



The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, seeking his... 👓 View full article

