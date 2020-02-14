Global  

Uttar Pradesh: NSA slapped against Kafeel Khan

IndiaTimes Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
The Uttar Pradesh police has slapped the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against doctor Kafeel Khan, who is in jail for allegedly making a speech at the Aligarh Muslim University against the new citizenship law.
Dr Kafeel Khan booked under NSA for AMU speech


Indian Express

