Love Aaj Kal reviews turn into hilarious meme fest

Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s marathon lovey-dovey promotions for ‘Love Aaj Kal’ finally came to end with their film hitting the screens today. And while fans are in love with the couple’s onscreen chemistry, several social media users turned the Twitter reviews into a meme fest. Netizens came up with some truly hilarious reactions to the film on social media, which included one from the film too. 👓 View full article

