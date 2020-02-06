Love Aaj Kal reviews turn into hilarious meme fest
Friday, 14 February 2020 () Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s marathon lovey-dovey promotions for ‘Love Aaj Kal’ finally came to end with their film hitting the screens today. And while fans are in love with the couple’s onscreen chemistry, several social media users turned the Twitter reviews into a meme fest. Netizens came up with some truly hilarious reactions to the film on social media, which included one from the film too.
*Woovly*theworld only aggregator of wish list and experience announces its brand partnership for the film Love Aaj Kal.
Jio Studios Dinesh Vijan Reliance... NewsVoir Also reported by •Bollywood Life •Khaleej Times •IndiaTimes •Mid-Day
Making the 'Love Aaj Kal' promotions more interesting in Jaipur, actor Kartik Aaryan dressed up as his character Raghu from the film on Thursday. The 29-year-old... Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood Life •Khaleej Times
Tweets about this
संस्कारी पंडित ‘Love Aaj Kal’ awesome on valentine https://t.co/ru9S4UgYCl https://t.co/WvwJiVyCPv 1 minute ago
MG Dumasia ‘Love Aaj Kal’ reviews turn into meme fest https://t.co/071qkhYOhi https://t.co/QqqbmjtKCN 3 minutes ago