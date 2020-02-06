Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Love Aaj Kal reviews turn into hilarious meme fest

Love Aaj Kal reviews turn into hilarious meme fest

IndiaTimes Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s marathon lovey-dovey promotions for ‘Love Aaj Kal’ finally came to end with their film hitting the screens today. And while fans are in love with the couple’s onscreen chemistry, several social media users turned the Twitter reviews into a meme fest. Netizens came up with some truly hilarious reactions to the film on social media, which included one from the film too.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: Sara Ali Khan and Imtiaz Ali on Kartik Aaryan, Meme culture and Love Aaj Kal!

Sara Ali Khan and Imtiaz Ali on Kartik Aaryan, Meme culture and Love Aaj Kal! 20:21

 Sara Ali Khan and Imtiaz Ali on Kartik Aaryan, Meme culture and Love Aaj Kal

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kartik Aryan Makes Fans Call Sara Ali Khan As 'BHABHI' | Love Aaj Kal Behind The Scenes [Video]Kartik Aryan Makes Fans Call Sara Ali Khan As "BHABHI" | Love Aaj Kal Behind The Scenes

During The Making of Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan made the localities call Sara Ali Khan "Bhabhi". How did Sara react on this is fun to watch in the video.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 04:03Published

Sara Ali Khan on chemistry with Kartik Aaryan, her competition | Love Aaj Kal | Aur Batao [Video]Sara Ali Khan on chemistry with Kartik Aaryan, her competition | Love Aaj Kal | Aur Batao

In the latest episode of 'Aur Batao' RJ Stutee speaks to Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan about their new movie, Love Aaj Kal.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Woovly Announces Brand-partnership with Love Aaj Kal

*Woovly*theworld only aggregator of wish list and experience announces its brand partnership for the film Love Aaj Kal. Jio Studios Dinesh Vijan Reliance...
NewsVoir Also reported by •Bollywood LifeKhaleej TimesIndiaTimesMid-Day

Watch video: Kartik Aaryan dresses up as Love Aaj Kal character 'Raghu' in Jaipur

Making the 'Love Aaj Kal' promotions more interesting in Jaipur, actor Kartik Aaryan dressed up as his character Raghu from the film on Thursday. The 29-year-old...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood LifeKhaleej Times

Tweets about this

Libran1304_

संस्कारी पंडित ‘Love Aaj Kal’ awesome on valentine https://t.co/ru9S4UgYCl https://t.co/WvwJiVyCPv 1 minute ago

dumasiam

MG Dumasia ‘Love Aaj Kal’ reviews turn into meme fest https://t.co/071qkhYOhi https://t.co/QqqbmjtKCN 3 minutes ago

PowercutMusic

Powercut Music RT @flipbeans: #KartikAryan and #SaraAliKhan’s #LoveAajKal reviews turn into a hilarious #meme fest #bollywood #loveaajkal2 #funny #memefes… 7 minutes ago

flipbeans

MrVirus #KartikAryan and #SaraAliKhan’s #LoveAajKal reviews turn into a hilarious #meme fest #bollywood #loveaajkal2 #funny… https://t.co/X3Ad9gLjmQ 9 minutes ago

CyberSecurityN8

Cyber Security News RT @RevMeUp3: "Love holds the power to turn hatred into togetherness, it turns sadness into happiness" ❤️❤️❤️ Happy Valentine's Day ❤️ Let… 13 hours ago

RevMeUp3

RevMeUp "Love holds the power to turn hatred into togetherness, it turns sadness into happiness" ❤️❤️❤️ Happy Valentine's D… https://t.co/Y5reGdzIzr 13 hours ago

AaronWeiche

Aaron Weiche Love this review from our customer. Love how we can show it off socially with our new Social Share feature. Love t… https://t.co/snudeHl1hS 16 hours ago

joanne_price1

Joanne Price @watsoncomedian Happy early birthday! Let me know how it goes...I turn 40 in April. If it’s***I’ll put more effo… https://t.co/Lc0ZWQDSsH 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.