Cricket-Extradited 'Hansiegate' bookmaker in custody, say Delhi police

Delhi police have said London-based Indian bookmaker Sanjeev Chawla, who has been accused of involvement in a 2000 match-fixing scandal involving former South Africa captain Hansie Cronje, is in custody following his extradition from Britain.



