Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Cricket-Extradited 'Hansiegate' bookmaker in custody, say Delhi police

Cricket-Extradited 'Hansiegate' bookmaker in custody, say Delhi police

Reuters India Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Delhi police have said London-based Indian bookmaker Sanjeev Chawla, who has been accused of involvement in a 2000 match-fixing scandal involving former South Africa captain Hansie Cronje, is in custody following his extradition from Britain.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jamia Violence: Delhi police files chargesheet, Sharjeel Imam named instigator|OneIndia News [Video]Jamia Violence: Delhi police files chargesheet, Sharjeel Imam named instigator|OneIndia News

DELHI POLICE HAS FILED A CHARGESHEET IN THE DECEMBER 15 VIOLENCE THAT TOOK PLACE IN JAMIA MILIA ISLAMIA AND NEW FRIENDS COLONY. JNU STUDENT SHARJEEL IMAM WHO WAS ARRESTED ON SEDITION CHARGES HAS BEEN..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:52Published

Gunman fires at anti-CAA protest rally in Delhi [Video]Gunman fires at anti-CAA protest rally in Delhi

Teenage suspect in police custody after he fires at protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia university, injuring a student.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Extradited 'Hansiegate' bookmaker Sanjeev Chawla in custody, say Delhi police

Delhi police have said London-based Indian bookmaker Sanjeev Chawla, who has been accused of involvement in a 2000 match-fixing scandal involving former South...
Reuters India

Match-fixing: 'Bookie' Sanjeev in Delhi Police net

Alleged bookie Sanjeev Chawla, a key accused in one of cricket's biggest match-fixing scandals that involved former SA captain Hansie Cronje, was brought by a...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.