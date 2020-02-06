Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > SpiceJet to suspend Hong Kong flights from Feb 16

SpiceJet to suspend Hong Kong flights from Feb 16

IndiaTimes Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
SpiceJet will finally discontinue its daily Delhi-Hong Kong flight from Saturday (February 16). Air India and IndiGo had suspended their flights to Hong Kong earlier this month due to coronavirus outbreak. SpiceJet crew was reportedly very unhappy with the airline’s decision to continue flying to Hong Kong.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears [Video]Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears

Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears The MS Westerdam has been stranded at sea since Feb. 6, when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe denied its docking..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published

Coronavirus: China under pressure as toll exceeds SARS [Video]Coronavirus: China under pressure as toll exceeds SARS

Death toll on the mainland rises to 811 people as criticism grows over the leadership’s handling of the crisis.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cathay Pacific asks all staff to take unpaid leave; US airlines suspend Hong Kong flights

Hong Kong (AFP) Feb 5, 2020 Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific is asking its entire workforce to take up to three weeks of unpaid leave, its CEO...
Energy Daily

Israel's El Al Airlines suspends Hong Kong flights over coronavirus

El Al Israel Airlines is suspending its Hong Kong flights and will be reducing flights on its Bangkok route in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the company...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KaldenOngmu

Kalden O Lachungpa RT @htTweets: #Coronavirus outbreak: SpiceJet to suspend Delhi-Hong Kong flights from Feb 16 https://t.co/03lYI1oZYs https://t.co/ZbPMD9oP… 15 minutes ago

Indsamachar

IndSamachar #CoronavirusOutbreak: #SpiceJet to suspend Delhi-Hong Kong flights from Feb 16 https://t.co/ZLpTFaWPB4 https://t.co/IOPSBYs23s 19 minutes ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times #Coronavirus outbreak: SpiceJet to suspend Delhi-Hong Kong flights from Feb 16 https://t.co/03lYI1oZYs https://t.co/ZbPMD9oPBE 22 minutes ago

rohanduaTOI

Rohan Dua RT @timesofindia: #CoronavirusOutbreak: SpiceJet to suspend Hong Kong flights from February 16 to 29 https://t.co/RnlpITW0AE via @TOIBusi… 38 minutes ago

Michael_Mattw

Michael Matthew #SpiceJet to suspend Delhi-Hong Kong flights from February 16 With the novel coronavirus outbreak killing nearly 1,… https://t.co/GNeZGG1Kb6 41 minutes ago

SeedhibaatF

SEEDHIBAAT TV FOLLOWERS Coronavirus outbreak: SpiceJet to suspend Delhi-Hong Kong flights from February 16 https://t.co/5dLgOCNMnX via @Seedhi Baat 46 minutes ago

timesofindia

Times of India #CoronavirusOutbreak: SpiceJet to suspend Hong Kong flights from February 16 to 29 https://t.co/RnlpITW0AE via @TOIBusiness 47 minutes ago

mpostdigital

Millennium Post Coronavirus outbreak: SpiceJet to suspend Delhi-Hong Kong flights from Feb 16 https://t.co/pcMVghgEM2 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.