Sachin Tendulkar faces Brian Lara in Road Safety World Series opener

Zee News Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Sachin Tendulkar`s India Legends will take on Brian Lara`s West Indies Legends in the opening match of the Unacademy Road Safety World Series at the Wankhede Stadium on March 7.
