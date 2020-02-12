Global  

IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore unveil new logo ahead of 13th season

Mid-Day Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
* New Delhi:* The Virat Kohli-led Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday unveiled its new logo ahead of the upcoming season starting March 29.

The club said the new logo design, which features a lion, "embodies the bold and fearless attitude" of the side. Speaking on the launch of the new visual...
News video: Fans Excited As Memphis Tigers Tip Off Regular Season

Fans Excited As Memphis Tigers Tip Off Regular Season

 The Memphis Tigers tip off a new regular season, bringing with it a new head coach, and new hopes and expectations. Tubby Smith replaces Josh Pastner, who left for Georgia Tech after nine uneven seasons at U of M.

