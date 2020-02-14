Global  

Uttar Pradesh: NSA slapped against Kafeel Khan

IndiaTimes Friday, 14 February 2020
The Uttar Pradesh police on late Thursday night slapped the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against Gorakhpur paediatrician Dr Kafeel Khan, hours before he was expected to walk free from the Mathura jail, four days after he was granted bail by Aligarh’s chief judicial magistrate.
