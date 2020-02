Martin Keown has urged Eric Dier to forget about playing in midfield and move back into defence to get his Tottenham career back on track. The Arsenal legend has offered Spurs man Dier some career advice following reports that claim he could be sold by the north London club in the summer if he doesn’t […]



Recent related news from verified sources Former Arsenal star tells Jose Mourinho how to get the best out of Eric Dier at Tottenham One former Arsenal star has told Jose Mourinho that he should consider a key change in how Tottenham star Eric Dier is used in the team, and that it could...

Football.london 4 days ago



Tottenham Hotspur to sell Eric Dier this summer – unless England international can agree new contract Eric Dier is to be sold by Tottenham Hotspur if he cannot agree terms on a new deal in north London. According to reports, the England international is reluctant...

talkSPORT 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this