Tottenham press conference live: Jose Mourinho on Dele Alli, Giovani Lo Celso and Jack Grealish

Football.london Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Live coverage of Jose Mourinho's press conference as Tottenham prepare to face Aston Villa on Sunday, where the manager is likely to be asked about his midfielders Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso, as well as Jack Grealish
News video: Jose defends Alli over coronavirus video

Jose defends Alli over coronavirus video 01:02

 Jose Mourinho praised his Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli for apologising after he posted a controversial video joking about coronavirus.

Jose Mourinho: Alderweireld won't miss Villa match despite new baby [Video]Jose Mourinho: Alderweireld won't miss Villa match despite new baby

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says Toby Alderweireld will not miss the Premier League match against Aston Villa despite his wife giving birth this week.

Mourinho: The best team lost [Video]Mourinho: The best team lost

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho felt Southampton were the better side, despite Spurs beating them in the FA Cup fourth round. Saints dominated for much of the game, but an early own-goal, a Lucas Moura..

Tottenham press conference live: Jose Mourinho on Son Heung-min, Toby Alderweireld and Grealish

Tottenham press conference live: Jose Mourinho on Son Heung-min, Toby Alderweireld and GrealishJose Mourinho saw his Spurs side come away victorious thanks to Son Heung-min's late goal against Aston Villa.
Football.london

Tottenham press conference live: Jose Mourinho on Son injury, Lamela, Ndombele and RB Leipzig

Tottenham press conference live: Jose Mourinho on Son injury, Lamela, Ndombele and RB LeipzigThe Tottenham Hotspur boss is talking to the media ahead of the Champions League last 16 first leg against RB Leipzig
Football.london

UEFAcomJamesT

James Thorogood RT @UEFAcomMarkP: Tottenham v Leipzig: Follow our live https://t.co/o8bO2i2OP9 blog ➡️ https://t.co/EgWhXEv34W ✅Done: Press conference quo… 4 hours ago

UEFAcomMarkP

Mark Pettit Tottenham v Leipzig: Follow our live https://t.co/o8bO2i2OP9 blog ➡️ https://t.co/EgWhXEv34W ✅Done: Press conferen… https://t.co/tUOBtgtXvf 4 hours ago

drake_sheriff

Sheriff Drake RT @AlasdairGold: Mourinho didn't take too well to a question about whether he has something to prove tomorrow against Leipzig boss Julian… 7 hours ago

juanamg40

Juan C Garcia, Jr RT @AlasdairGold: Mourinho on younger options: "My thoughts are that Troy Parrott is not ready and Ryan Sessegnon is not a striker." https:… 23 hours ago

wannsidi

Trobz RT @AlasdairGold: Mourinho: "The situation couldn’t be worse in terms of options. It’s a very, very obvious situation. In some periods I w… 1 day ago

