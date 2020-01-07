Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > South Africa vs England LIVE commentary: Listen to exclusive coverage of second T20 as Morgan’s men look to hit back

South Africa vs England LIVE commentary: Listen to exclusive coverage of second T20 as Morgan’s men look to hit back

talkSPORT Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
England will be looking to hit back against South Africa in second T20 clash of their winter tour. Eoin Morgan’s men lost by one run in East London on Wednesday as they squandered a host of chances to claim victory in the first T20 tie between the two sides. England need to bounce back in […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Root: Ben Stoke is our 'golden nugget' [Video]Joe Root: Ben Stoke is our 'golden nugget'

England cricket captain Joe Root holds a press conference after the team's second-Test victory over South Africa. Ben Stokes claimed the last three wickets in the space of 14 deliveries deep into the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

England in South Africa: Eoin Morgan says his team have 'lessons to learn'

England have plenty to learn in the run-up to the Twenty20 World Cup after their one-run defeat by South Africa, according to captain Eoin Morgan.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC NewstalkSPORTBelfast Telegraph

South Africa vs England LIVE commentary: Listen to exclusive coverage of first T20 as Morgan’s men eye victory in East London

England take on South Africa in their first T20 clash on Wednesday following their drawn one day series. England stumbled to victory in their third ODI on...
talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.