Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Tyson Fury says 'p***y licking' is key part of Deontay Wilder fight training

Tyson Fury says 'p***y licking' is key part of Deontay Wilder fight training

Daily Star Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Tyson Fury says 'p***y licking' is key part of Deontay Wilder fight trainingTyson Fury is preparing for his rematch with Deontay Wilder which features some unusual tactics as he prepares for the hard hitting boxer
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Conor McGregor Said He Never Spoke To Tyson Fury About Training Him For The UFC [Video]Conor McGregor Said He Never Spoke To Tyson Fury About Training Him For The UFC

Tyson Fury announced last year he would switch from boxing to mixed-martial arts. He said: "I've been speaking to Conor about it and he will train me.” According to Business Insider, after the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Tyson Fury says 'not a bother' to beat Deontay Wilder [Video]Tyson Fury says 'not a bother' to beat Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury has vowed to knock Deontay Wilder out in the second round of their eagerly-anticipated heavyweight rematch next month. “What is going to happen is that I am going to get what I won last..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tyson Fury 'dipping his hands in petrol every day' to prepare for Deontay Wilder fight

Tyson Fury 'dipping his hands in petrol every day' to prepare for Deontay Wilder fightTyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will meet once again in the ring for the second time in two weeks in a highly-anticipated bout in Las Vegas
Daily Star

Tyson Fury's wife Paris wanted him to retire after first Deontay Wilder fight

Tyson Fury's wife Paris wanted him to retire after first Deontay Wilder fightParis Fury was watching ringside when husband Tyson drew with Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas
Daily Star


Tweets about this

boxnewsuk

Boxing News 🥊 Tyson Fury says 'p***y licking' is key part of Deontay Wilder fight training https://t.co/Xp1lP5Gzvm 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.