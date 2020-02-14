Global  

Petra Kvitova withdraws from St. Petersburg with illness

FOX Sports Friday, 14 February 2020
Petra Kvitova has withdrawn from the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy because of illness
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Petra Kvitova withdrew from the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Friday because of illness. The third-seeded Kvitova had been due...
