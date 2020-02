Petra Kvitova has withdrawn from the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy because of illness

Recent related news from verified sources Petra Kvitova withdraws from St. Petersburg with illness ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Petra Kvitova withdrew from the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Friday because of illness. The third-seeded Kvitova had been due...

Seattle Times 2 hours ago Also reported by • FOX Sports



