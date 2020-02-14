Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Pogba open to Juventus return – agent

Pogba open to Juventus return – agent

SoccerNews.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
As quoted by AS, superagent Mino Raiola, who represents Paul Pogba, said the Manchester United midfielder wouldn’t mind returning to former club Juventus as Italy is like home to him. Pogba’s future has been a subject of constant speculation for years now. Since he swapped Turin for Manchester in what was then a world-record deal, […]

The post Pogba open to Juventus return – agent appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Raiola: Italy is like home for Pogba

The agent of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says his client is open to the idea of making a return to Serie A giants Juventus.
News24

Manchester United told to swap Paul Pogba for Aaron Ramsey as agent reveals midfielder ‘wouldn’t mind’ Juventus return

Ray Parlour believes the time is right for Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United this summer, and claims former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey would be a great...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.