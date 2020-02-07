Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Paul Scholes says Liverpool 'get the job done' - but Man City last season were better

Paul Scholes says Liverpool 'get the job done' - but Man City last season were better

Daily Star Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Paul Scholes says Liverpool 'get the job done' - but Man City last season were betterLiverpool may be the champions in waiting with Man City's crown slipping away, but a former Man Utd great is still backing Pep Guardiola's men in a battle of the best
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KRGV - Published < > Embed
News video: San Benito Man Asking City to Repair Potholes

San Benito Man Asking City to Repair Potholes

 The man said the potholes are tough on his car.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Police: Man Caught On Surveillance Video Stealing $12,000 Rolex Watch From Govberg Jewelers In Center City [Video]Police: Man Caught On Surveillance Video Stealing $12,000 Rolex Watch From Govberg Jewelers In Center City

Philadelphia police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video stealing a $12,000 Rolex watch from a Center City jewelry store last week. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:28Published

David Beckham spotted standing alone in a shabby stand at a football ground [Video]David Beckham spotted standing alone in a shabby stand at a football ground

David Beckham was spotted standing alone in a shabby stand at a non-league football ground - as his son Romeo got booked in a 5-3 defeat. The dad-of-four swapped glitzy Miami for the Somerset town of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Paul Scholes questions how four Man Utd stars will fit in around Fernandes

Paul Scholes has given his approval to Manchester United's midfield following the addition of Bruno Fernandes The post Paul Scholes questions how four Man Utd...
Team Talk Also reported by •Daily Star

Sport24.co.za | FA take no action against Liverpool for alleged Man City hack

The English Football Association (FA) has closed an investigation into allegations that employees of Liverpool hacked into Manchester City's scouting system.
News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fbbsix

Super League Paul Scholes says Liverpool 'get the job done' - but Man City last season were better https://t.co/SGYi9YGZy5 4 hours ago

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Liverpool may be the champions in waiting with Man City's crown slipping away, but a former Man Utd great is still… https://t.co/ZkjsR59UQ4 5 hours ago

CitizensAddict

Cityzens Addict Paul Scholes says Liverpool 'get the job done' - but Man City last season were better | Daily Star https://t.co/5FS1hQyW0Z 5 hours ago

DS_ManCity

Daily Star Man City Paul Scholes says Liverpool 'get the job done' - but Man City last season were better https://t.co/Gjgu4QHj07 #MCFC 5 hours ago

beesechutty

wigwam "they get the job done" says Paul Scholes, about a team who have lost more this season than Liverpool have in 2 yea… https://t.co/76ZZLzupQl 7 hours ago

socclab

Soccer Lab Liverpool's Premier League leaders will still not be as good as Manchester City's 2017/18 side under Pep Guardiola,… https://t.co/EzCiEPestG 8 hours ago

iamjaybanks

The_Happy_One RT @talkSPORT: Michael Owen says Steven Gerrard was ‘on a different level’ to Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard https://t.co/IGJwIbBup2 9 hours ago

MUFCgoldenERA

KeanoEra @lfc_stevie1 show me video of one single top player whos not connected to liverpool who actually says this ? all th… https://t.co/zBS2DcpmNS 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.