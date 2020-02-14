Grimsby Town and Cleethorpes Town set for Women's Lincolnshire County Cup showdown at Blundell Park

It's derby day at Blundell Park on Sunday as the two sides battle it out for a place in the final.



Recent related news from verified sources Grimsby Town 'didn't really trouble us', says Morecambe manager Derek Adams The Morecambe manager has his say after Grimsby Town made it two wins in a week at Blundell Park

Grimsby Telegraph 6 days ago



'The Holloway effect is in full motion' - A Grimsby Town fan's view on the turnaround at Blundell Park Grimsby Town fan Terry Birkett is feeling optimistic about the Mariners, and believes the good times are coming back

Grimsby Telegraph 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this