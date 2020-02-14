The Ipswich Witches and Scunthorpe Scorpions rider is taken around his final lap of the track.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Breaking News (Teesside) Danny Ayres: Final lap for 'brilliant' speedway rider https://t.co/C7WF6fWJ09 https://t.co/enjUvPQ54n 3 days ago Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Danny Ayres: Final lap for ‘brilliant’ speedway rider 4 days ago SUFFOLK Danny Ayres: Final lap for 'brilliant' speedway rider https://t.co/DrOb6GM756 https://t.co/mTODbmT12h 5 days ago RealReport Danny Ayres: Final lap for ‘brilliant’ speedway rider https://t.co/3WxWUdxg1w https://t.co/B5yRuA6SF6 5 days ago بريس لايف presslive Danny Ayres: Final lap for ‘brilliant’ speedway rider https://t.co/yxtnoIyTJq https://t.co/Rif5fxGpdb 5 days ago ALL SPORTS Danny Ayres: Final lap for 'brilliant' speedway rider https://t.co/JL5ImDajq5 5 days ago Lewis Gallagher Danny Ayres: Final lap for 'brilliant' speedway rider https://t.co/muX8wPviyA 5 days ago Manfred Rosenberg Danny Ayres: Final lap for 'brilliant' speedway rider https://t.co/Sbxn6WWN0K https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://t.co/prTg0H728Z 5 days ago