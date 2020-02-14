Global  

NBA Dunk Contest 2020: Derrick Jones Jr. finally gets his chance to shine on a national stage

CBS Sports Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
The Miami guard has been jumping out the gym for years, and will take those abilities to Chicago
Tweets about this

TheGame9524

◾️ RT @MiamiHEAT: What a contest we have here tonight. After both getting perfect scores in the final round Derrick Jones, Jr. and Aaron Gord… 3 seconds ago

Tyler_is_Online

Tyler Esguerra Derrick Jones and Aaron Gordon. Dunk Contest GOATS. 5 seconds ago

yaaverageginger

Fuck Bob Myers RT @FlyByKnite: It's 4 AM on February 16, 2074. Aaron Gordon and Derrick Jones Jr. are still getting 50s in a dunk contest from 2020. 5 seconds ago

_DrewRyan

Andrew Everyone in favor of having Aaron Gordon, Zach Lavine and Derrick Jones Jr. in the dunk contest every year until they retire say “I” 6 seconds ago

pher_real

super_*pher*eak Derrick Jones has been far superior with the power in this dunk contest 6 seconds ago

ms_ashg

Ash G RT @dmoore_uknow: Aaron Gordon and Derrick Jones gotta have one of the top dunk contest finals of all time. 8 seconds ago

Jonsey820

Jonsey RT @RyLeahy: The dunk contest should consist of only Aaron Gordon Derrick Jones jr and Zach LaVine for at least the next 5 years 8 seconds ago

aeSOD23

:) Ja Morant fan account LET AARON GORDON AND DERRICK JONES JR. BE THE ONLY TWO IN THE DUNK CONTEST UNTIL THEY DIE 9 seconds ago

