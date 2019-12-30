Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Washington Redskins release Josh Norman ahead of free agency, per reports

Washington Redskins release Josh Norman ahead of free agency, per reports

USATODAY.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
The Washington Redskins and Josh Norman are no longer a match made in heaven, as the team released the former NFL All-Pro cornerback on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Washington Redskins Owner Dan Snyder Wishes Everyone ‘Happy Thanksgiving’ While Introducing New Head Coach [Video]Washington Redskins Owner Dan Snyder Wishes Everyone ‘Happy Thanksgiving’ While Introducing New Head Coach

Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder apparently forgot what holiday the country just celebrated. Snyder wished everyone a “Happy Thanksgiving” while introducing new head coach Ron Rivera during a..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:32Published

Bruce Allen fired from Washington Redskins after decade as president [Video]Bruce Allen fired from Washington Redskins after decade as president

The owner of the Washington Redskins on Monday (December 30) announced that Bruce Allen had been fired as president of the football franchise after a difficult decade. Zachary Goelman reports.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NFL free agency 2020: Redskins reportedly releasing Josh Norman, former Pro Bowl cornerback reacts

Norman's time in the nation's capital is over
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.