Washington Redskins release Josh Norman ahead of free agency, per reports

The Washington Redskins and Josh Norman are no longer a match made in heaven, as the team released the former NFL All-Pro cornerback on Friday.



Recent related videos from verified sources Washington Redskins Owner Dan Snyder Wishes Everyone ‘Happy Thanksgiving’ While Introducing New Head Coach Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder apparently forgot what holiday the country just celebrated. Snyder wished everyone a “Happy Thanksgiving” while introducing new head coach Ron Rivera during a.. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:32Published on January 2, 2020 Bruce Allen fired from Washington Redskins after decade as president The owner of the Washington Redskins on Monday (December 30) announced that Bruce Allen had been fired as president of the football franchise after a difficult decade. Zachary Goelman reports. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:17Published on December 30, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources NFL free agency 2020: Redskins reportedly releasing Josh Norman, former Pro Bowl cornerback reacts Norman's time in the nation's capital is over

CBS Sports 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this