Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Tall tribute: Zoo names giraffe after LSU's Burrow

Tall tribute: Zoo names giraffe after LSU's Burrow

ESPN Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
A baby giraffe born at the Baton Rouge Zoo will be named Burreaux -- after LSU quarterback Joe Burrow -- after the name was chosen in a fundraiser run by the zoo.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WEHT - Published < > Embed
News video: Mesker Park Zoo Educating Tri-staters on Giraffe Extinction

Mesker Park Zoo Educating Tri-staters on Giraffe Extinction

 Mesker Park Zoo Educating Tri-staters on Giraffe Extinction

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Name a Cockroach After Your Ex and Watch an Animal Eat it on Valentine's Day [Video]Name a Cockroach After Your Ex and Watch an Animal Eat it on Valentine's Day

you can now pay $5 to have a cockroach named after your ex, . which will then be fed to the animals at the San Antonio Zoo. During its first-ever “Cry Me a Cockroach” event, the zoo is giving..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:59Published

Santa Barbara Zoo Welcomes Baby Masai Giraffe [Video]Santa Barbara Zoo Welcomes Baby Masai Giraffe

The Santa Barbara Zoo announced the arrival of its newest family member on Saturday, a baby Masai giraffe.

Credit: KEYT Santa Barbara, CAPublished


Tweets about this

OBJimmyLawrence

Jimmy Lawrence RT @CollegeFootball: Tall tribute: Zoo names giraffe after LSU's Burrow https://t.co/MMASo8jIgV 2 hours ago

College_FB

College Football Tall tribute: Zoo names giraffe after LSU's Burrow https://t.co/5pPEDgYXh6 (via @ESPN) https://t.co/Z9ST8jIs1J 2 hours ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Tall tribute: Zoo names giraffe after LSU's Burrow https://t.co/IWFLuKnZzO https://t.co/FBoQZqdQVz 2 hours ago

matchpreviewcom

Match Preview Tall tribute: Zoo names giraffe after LSU's Burrow https://t.co/cYLxWgn6jY https://t.co/CV81lsqmvE 2 hours ago

a1cell4u

GogetemSports.com Tall tribute: Zoo names giraffe after LSU's Burrow https://t.co/e2l78fGlkU https://t.co/zxy8ajX3dw 2 hours ago

FansnStars

FansnStars↩ Tall tribute: Zoo names giraffe after LSU's Burrow https://t.co/FWnJ0LUP60 https://t.co/EYOQlH7kXv 2 hours ago

AmerHoy

América Hoy Tall tribute: Zoo names giraffe after LSU's Burrow https://t.co/0K6gbymFjU https://t.co/QGuMimGk6I 2 hours ago

TRANS_W0MAN

 @null Tall tribute: Zoo names giraffe after LSU's Burrow A baby giraffe born at the Ba https://t.co/52aV8we3bb 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.