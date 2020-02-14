Global  

Bellinger: Altuve stole 2017 AL MVP from Judge

ESPN Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Cody Bellinger, the reigning National League MVP, didn't hold back when commenting about the Astros' sign-stealing methods and ensuing apologies on Friday morning, moments before Dodgers pitchers and catchers conducted their first official workout.
