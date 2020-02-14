Global  

Blues' Bouwmeester undergoes heart procedure

ESPN Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester has undergone a procedure to restore his heart's normal rhythm and will return to St. Louis once his release from the hospital is approved, according to the team.
