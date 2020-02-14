Global  

Live: Shehnaz Gill relives her Big Boss journey

IndiaTimes Friday, 14 February 2020
After spending four and a half months in the Bigg Boss 13 house, the top 6 contestants - Arti Singh, Sidharth, Shehnaz, Asim, Rashami and Paras are shown clips of their journey that made them audience’s favourites. While Sidharth and Arti saw theirs in the previous episode, other housemates will see their journey in tonight’s episode (February 14). While watching videos of their journeys is exhilarating for the contestants, their anxiety is still soaring high as they are just a day away from the Bigg finale night. Gear up for an emotional ride ahead as housemates relive their ‘Bigg’ moments in the house.
