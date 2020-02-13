Greg Jennings and Rob Parker share their expectations for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game
Friday, 14 February 2020 () Greg Jennings and Rob Parker preview the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago, which will feature a team drafted by LeBron James taking on a team drafted by Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Jennifer Hudson Will Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute at NBA All-Star Game Hudson, a Chicago native, will perform before player introductions at the 69th All-Star Game on Sunday. The NBA has also announced format changes that will honor Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. The team captained by Giannis...