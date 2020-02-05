Global  

Bruno Fernandes is an ‘artist’ and could have similar effect at Manchester United as Eric Cantona did, suggests Paul Parker

talkSPORT Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Manchester United signing Bruno Fernandes poses similarities to when Eric Cantona arrived at Old Trafford in 1992. This has been suggested by former Red Devil Paul Parker, who played alongside the flamboyant Frenchman for four years. A deal for midfielder Fernandes was finally completed towards the end of the January transfer window, Man United forking […]
McTominay lauds Ighalo, Fernandes [Video]McTominay lauds Ighalo, Fernandes

Scott McTominay says Manchester United new boys Odion Ighalo and Bruno Fernandes are 'really, really nice guys'.

Bruno-Pogba is an exciting partnership, says Lee Sharpe [Video]Bruno-Pogba is an exciting partnership, says Lee Sharpe

Former Manchester United winger Lee Sharpe believes a Bruno Fernandes-Paul Pogba attacking midfield partnership is exactly what his old side needs and says the club have also missed Pogba's..

Sporting CP chief makes huge Bruno Fernandes transfer claim after Man United sign Spurs target

Tottenham were heavily linked with Bruno Fernandes last summer and were even reported to have agreed a deal with the player but he went on to sign for Manchester...
Football.london Also reported by •The Sport ReviewtalkSPORTSoccerNews.comDaily Star

Daniel James rates new Man United signing Bruno Fernandes

Daniel James says he has been impressed with Manchester United signing Bruno Fernandes so far. The Portugal international completed a £47m move to Manchester...
The Sport Review Also reported by •talkSPORTSoccerNews.comDaily Star

