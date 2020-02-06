Global  

Man United planning shock Odion Ighalo decision vs Chelsea despite Coronavirus disruption

Football.london Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Man United planning shock Odion Ighalo decision vs Chelsea despite Coronavirus disruptionOdion Ighalo made the switch from Shanghai Shenhua to Manchester United last month and he is yet to meet his team-mates ahead of the clash with Chelsea on Monday
News video: 'Ighalo isolation part of Man Utd plan'

'Ighalo isolation part of Man Utd plan' 03:15

 Odion Ighalo's confinement from Manchester United's training ground is just precautionary and has always been the plan, says Sky Sports News reporter James Cooper.

Man Utd's Ighalo could feature against Chelsea, says Solskjaer [Video]Man Utd's Ighalo could feature against Chelsea, says Solskjaer

Manchester United's on-loan forward Odion Ighalo could make his debut against Chelsea

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:18Published

Ole keeping Ighalo options open vs Chelsea [Video]Ole keeping Ighalo options open vs Chelsea

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is remaining coy on Odion Ighalo's involvement against Chelsea on Monday Night Football following his two-week 'isolation'.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hit or miss? How Man Utd's January signings from past 10 years have fared

Hit or miss? How Man Utd's January signings from past 10 years have faredManchester United drafted in Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo in January - but how have others signings over the years performed?
Daily Star Also reported by •The Sport Review

Scott McTominay gives Man Utd verdict on new boys Odion Ighalo and Bruno Fernandes

Scott McTominay gives Man Utd verdict on new boys Odion Ighalo and Bruno FernandesMan Utd only signed Odion Ighalo and Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window despite being desperate for reinforcements
Daily Star Also reported by •Football.london

