Colin Cowherd: Jayson Tatum is flourishing because Kyrie Irving left the Celtics

FOX Sports Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Colin Cowherd: Jayson Tatum is flourishing because Kyrie Irving left the CelticsJayson Tatum has had an excellent season so far and will make his first All Star Game appearance this weekend. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks Kyrie Irving's departure from the Boston Celtics is the biggest reason for Tatum's stellar play this season.
