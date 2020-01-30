Colin Cowherd: Jayson Tatum is flourishing because Kyrie Irving left the Celtics

Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jayson Tatum has had an excellent season so far and will make his first All Star Game appearance this weekend. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks Kyrie Irving's departure from the Boston Celtics is the biggest reason for Tatum's stellar play this season. Jayson Tatum has had an excellent season so far and will make his first All Star Game appearance this weekend. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks Kyrie Irving's departure from the Boston Celtics is the biggest reason for Tatum's stellar play this season. 👓 View full article

