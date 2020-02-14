Global  

Mariners' Haniger undergoes second surgery in three weeks

FOX Sports Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger is not likely to take the field anytime soon following his second surgery in less than a month
Mariners’ Mitch Haniger undergoes second surgery in three weeks; timetable to return unknown

Mitch Haniger's timetable to return in 2020 is unclear, but he'll be out longer after undergoing his second surgery in three weeks.
