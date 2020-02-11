Global  

Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker's road to 2020 NBA All-Star Game began a year ago

azcentral.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Devin Booker will make his first all-star appearance in Sunday's 2020 NBA All-Star Game, but the journey to Chicago began at this same time last year.
 
Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker looking to get 'off the grid' during NBA all-star break

Devin Booker plans to use the NBA all-Star break to rest and recover and return to the Phoenix Suns re-energized to close out the season strong.  
azcentral.com

Booker scores 27, Suns top Warriors 112-106

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 27 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 15 and the Phoenix Suns held on for a 112-106 victory over the Golden State Warriors on...
Seattle Times Also reported by •azcentral.comFOX Sports

